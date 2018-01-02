LG has raised objections to AAP govt's healthcare scheme: Jain

Health Satyender Jain today claimed that the has raised objections to the dispensation's ambitious scheme proposing free medical surgeries and tests at private hospitals in case of delay in facilities.



According to Jain, (LG) raised objections without discussing either with the or the concerned, and has asked the department to include criteria for people to avail benefits under the 'quality health for all' scheme.



The scheme was passed by the Cabinet on December 12 and was subsequently sent to the for approval.It has been proposed that if the date for a is not given by a to a patient within a month, then he can get it done from any of the private hospitals empanelled for this purpose.The scheme proposes that every person, irrespective of his income, who comes to any for treatment shall be eligible for benefits under this scheme, if he is a resident ofHowever, the has written that an criteria should be introduced to avail benefits under this scheme.Jain said that the introduction of an criteria would make implementation of this scheme extremely cumbersome as verification of patients' incomes would increase paper work."Let's imagine that the doctor advises a diagnostic test to patient, which is not available in that Under this scheme, the patient can approach any one of the empanelled labs/hospitals, get the test done and come back to to show the reports without wasting any time in between."However, the wants that an criteria should be fixed for eligibility under this scheme which means patients would need an certificate, which many don't have. So, a patient, who has been prescribed a diagnostic test, will first go to an SDM office to procure an certificate," Jain said.He said the introduction of certificate would also promote corruption such as bribery and false certificates and people would face endless harassment."Also, in many diseases, timely treatment is necessary. Precious time would be wasted in obtaining certificate, which could be fatal in some diseases," Jain said.Besides, checking the certificate of each patient before referring him to private would require a whole set of bureaucracy and creation of many new posts."At present, all hospitals are facing shortage of doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, etc. and letters have been written to the repeatedly to fill up these posts."However, the has failed to fill up these posts so far. What would happen to this scheme till then? The is committed to providing to all, whether rich or poor," Jain said.He further alleged that the has also introduced serious obstacles in the already successfully running 'mohalla clinics' and polyclinics.Till now, medicines, tests and consultations were free for all patients, irrespective of limit, in all mohalla clinics and polyclinics."However, now the wants criteria to be introduced in mohalla clinics and polyclincs also for all tests. Is the LG's decision based on any data or is it simply arbitrary and whimsical? If the LG's decision was implemented, all patients henceforth would need to carry certificates to get treatment at such centres and additional staff would need to be deployed to receive payments from rich patients for diagnostics tests," he said.He said that the has been successfully implementing several new ideas and if the starts objecting to every proposal, it will become extremely difficult to govern and implement any new idea."We also urge to at least have discussions with us before putting such objections on proposals of such critical importance," he said.Jain said that like in the case of 'doorstep delivery of services' scheme, the LG's objections on the health scheme are also based on lack of knowledge of ground realities.The has decided to resend its proposal with a detailed reply to each objection raised by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)