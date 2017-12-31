Liam Gallagher's son wants to be in a band

said that his younger son, Gene, aspires to be a and wants to play in a band.



The 45-year-old is touring and was asked why his sons, Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, are not accompanying him.



"They're still in school. I'm kinda in trouble at the moment for bringing them out of school on tour. I did offer to bring them out, but I think travelling to is just a little bit too far for their little brains. They'll regret it man," said." does a bit of modelling for whoever, he does stuff in Gene's still in sixth form but he's desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he's on the look out for band members," he added.said though he never heard his son sing before, he thinks he will do good in the industry and has the looks of a rocker, reported Contactmusic."I've not heard him sing, but he's got the attitude and the look for sure. He's a good little guitar player, he's better than me. I mean, I can't play, but he's good," he said.

