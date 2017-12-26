JUST IN
Liam Payne pays tribute to 'incredible mother' Cheryl

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Singer Liam Payne has thanked his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy for being 'an incredible mother' to their son Bear and said watching him 'grow up is just amazing to see'.

The 24-year-old singer had welcomed his first child, Bear, with Cheryl in March this year.


"Holding my baby boy for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.

"Cheryl has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can't thank her enough for that," Payne wrote in his Christmas message to his fans.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 09:35 IST

