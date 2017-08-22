LIC buys more shares in FMGC major Nestle India, total stake now at 5%

Life Insurance Corporation has acquired 40,000 shares in FMCG major Nestle India through an open market purchase, as a result of which the total holding of the insurance behemoth has gone up to 5.01 per cent.
LIC previously had 4,79,54,35 shares in Nestle India, accounting for 4.97 per cent, according to a BSE filing.
The additional 0.41 per cent stake was acquired on August 21, it added.
The Nestle India stock closed 0.02 per cent up at Rs 6,618.70 on the BSE.
