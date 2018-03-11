Life convict shot dead in UP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A life convict in a triple murder case, who had jumped parole, was allegedly shot dead by three persons near Bidoli village in Shamli district, police said today. An FIR has been registered against Arjun and his sons, Rajender and Sahender, for killing Dharmender last night, Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said. Dharmender's bullet-ridden body was found in the fields, he said.

First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 12:05 IST

