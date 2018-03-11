Liquor shop, load carrier set ablaze in J&K

A liquor shop and a load carrier were allegedly set ablaze by protesters in separate incidents in R S Pura and Samba areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today. However, no one was injured, he said. A wine shop was torched in Badyal village of R S Pura, on the outskirts of Jammu city, this morning, he said, adding that villagers had been demanding over the past couple of days that the shop be shifted, he added. The official said an FIR was registered in this connection. A load carrier transporting buffaloes was set on fire in Bishnah area of Samba district late last night, he said. The driver deserted the vehicle and fled from the scene after seeing a mob signalling him to stop the vehicle, the official said. The people later freed the buffaloes and set the vehicle on fire. A case was registered and further investigation was on, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
