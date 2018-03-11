Liquor shop, load carrier set ablaze in J&K

A liquor shop and a were allegedly set ablaze by protesters in separate incidents in R S Pura and areas of and Kashmir, a said today. However, no one was injured, he said. A wine shop was torched in Badyal village of R S Pura, on the outskirts of city, this morning, he said, adding that villagers had been demanding over the past couple of days that the shop be shifted, he added. The said an FIR was registered in this connection. A transporting buffaloes was set on fire in Bishnah area of district late last night, he said. The deserted the vehicle and fled from the scene after seeing a mob signalling him to stop the vehicle, the said. The people later freed the buffaloes and set the vehicle on fire. A case was registered and further investigation was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)