'Little more nudging needed to ensure CSR norms compliance'

When it comes to comply with corporate and spending norms, the feels there is a need for "little more nudging and prodding", according to a



Under the Companies Act, 2013 -- which is implemented by the corporate affairs ministry -- there are strict norms for ensuring good corporate practices besides requiring certain class of profitable companies to shell out a minimum amount towards activities.



The provisions related to (CSR) came into effect from April 1, 2014.told that there should be more appetite for compliance when it comes to corporate and requirements under the Act.Without divulging any specific plans, he said the ministry would like to remind companies about not being compliant."On corporate and CSR, we feel there is a need for little more nudging and prodding. There should be more appetite for compliance. We will certainly like to remind the non-compliant companies that you are not complying," he said.There have been concerns about corporate practices in the wake of certain instances in recent times.The latest amendments to the that have been approved by Parliament would also help in ensuring a stricter regulatory framework.According to Srinivas, the amendments will bring about some far reaching changes and many would contribute towards the ease of doing business."At the same time, there is also strengthening of provisions relating to areas such as identification of mismanagement, fraud detection, disclosures and related party transactions," he said.With respect to (CSR), the ministry has come across various instances of non- compliance.Certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards activities.In case a company fails to spend the specified amount then its board has to provide the specific reasons for the same in its report.Earlier this month, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that it has given permission for penal action against 187 companies for violating norms in 2014-15 fiscal.Companies spent Rs 9,553.72 crore towards activities in 2014-15 while the number of such firms and total money spent rose in the next fiscal.In 2015-16, as many as 7,983 companies incurred expenditure of Rs 13,625.24 crore, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)