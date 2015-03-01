Lokpal expenditure allocation sees three-fold jump in Union Budget

A sum of more than Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for anti-corruption body to meet its expenditures in 2015-16, showing a three-fold hike over the allocation made for the ongoing fiscal.



The provision of Rs 7.18 crore for the next fiscal is for establishment and construction-related charged expenditure in respect of Lokpal, according to Demand of Grants of the Ministry of Personnel.

A token outlay of Rs 2 crore was made for the anti- corruption body for the 2014-15 fiscal year.



The and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of a for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. President Pranab Mukherjee had given his assent to the and Lokayuktas Bill on January 1 of last year.



The is still in the process of appointing the chairperson and members of



Presenting the Union for 2015-16, Finance Minister yesterday announced an increase of about Rs 7 crore in the outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for the next fiscal, taking it to Rs 27.68 crore.



The allocation for CVC, which acts as the government's nodal agency for checking corruption and ensuring transparency, includes Rs 25.68 crore to meet establishment- related expenditure and Rs 2 crore for "extension work of capacity-building".



The CVC had got Rs 20.35 crore for 2014-15.