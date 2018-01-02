Lorde called 'bigot' in an advert post Israel gig cancellation

was labelled a "bigot" in a full-page advertisement in a newspaper after the called off her concert due to the ongoing cultural in Isreal.



US celebrity rabbi attacked the 21-year- old in a Post ad in which he condemned her as a Jew hater for boycotting performing in the country.



The advertorial read that it was "organised, produced and paid for by The World Values Network", to which Boteach belongs.It shows Lorde's face splashed on the full page with the tagline: " joined an anti-Semitic of but will perform in Russia, despite Putin's support for Assad's genocide in "Boteach had posted an appeal on on December 29 to promote the ad and shared the link of the funding page, "Help publish our ad against #LordeBDS in America's leading outlets. Need your help now."He called the "Melodrama" a hypocrite for going ahead with two shows in Russia, despite Russian supporting the regime of Syrian counterpart in the ongoing civil war in the war-torn country.was scheduled to perform for Convention Centre on June 5 as a part of her 2018 world tour.She announced her decision to cancel her show in the capital."I've received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show."I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one," she had written.Last year, Radiohead had gone ahead with their show in Israel, despite opposition from activists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)