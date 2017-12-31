Lost WWI-era Australian submarine discovered

A downed submarine that vanished during World War I - 103 years - was discovered in the remote ocean area around New Guinea.



The submarine HMAS AE1 was discovered near the Duke of off roughly 1,000 feet beneath the ocean's surface.



The HMAS AE1 went missing off Rabaul, on September 14, 1914, and all 35 Australian and New Zealander crewmembers aboard were lost.The loss was the first one incurred by the Australian Navy during World War I.Researchers used aerial drones and a multi-beam echo sounder to scan the seafloor. The ship was first discovered by a named "Furgro Equator," and a small service to commemorate those who lost their lives was conducted on the ship, 'Live Science' reported.Dozens of ships were lost in the waters of in World War II's Pacific Theater, but only a handful, such as Germany's Planet, were sunk during World War I.

