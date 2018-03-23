JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

PNB issued over 41,000 LoUs since 2011; 1,590 of them to Nirav: FinMin

CBI books Totem Infrastructure in Rs 13.94-bn bank loan fraud case
Business Standard

Reserve Bank's LoU ban not to impact West Bengal jewellery industry

Ravi Karel said margin sought was 85% of the credit, but now they were seeking a margin as high as 150%

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI ban on Letter of Undertaking (LoU) as a trade finance instrument, will not have much impact on the gems and jewellery industry in West Bengal, but a hike in bank's credit margin may hurt the business, a GJEPC official said.

Pankaj Parekh, former national vice-chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), said the instrument was used by some jewellers primarily for imports, but there was hardly any import component for Bengal jewellery manufacturers.

There will be no impact of the ban on jewellers in this region, Parekh told newspersons on the sidelines of a press conference last evening to announce a 3-day international jewellery exhibition in Kolkata early next year.

The Bullion Gem and Jewellery Association Secretary (West Bengal) Ravi Karel said earlier the margin sought was 85 per cent of the credit, but now they were seeking a margin as high as 150 per cent.

Bank lending to the gem and jewellery industry may be "squeezed" in the wake of the Rs 130 billion scam involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi. Banks have already started demanding higher collateral from existing borrowers, he said.

They are wanting more collateral or asking us to reduce the loan amount, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 23 2018. 01:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements