Consuming a low calorie diet may help reverse diabetes, says study

Consuming a low-calorie diet may help reverse diabetes, according to a study which contradicts the perception that the condition is progressive and incurable.



Researchers from Newcastle University in the UK said that type 2 is caused by excess fat within both and pancreas.



This causes the to respond poorly to As controls the normal process of making glucose, the then produces too muchSimultaneously, excess fat in the increases the normal process of export of fat to all tissues. In the pancreas, this excess fat causes the producing cells to fail.Researchers noted a profound fall in fat content resulting in normalisation of hepatic sensitivity within seven days of starting a very low-calorie diet in people with type 2They found that fasting became normal in seven days. Over eight weeks, the raised pancreas fat content fell and normal first phase secretion became re-established, with normal control."The good news for people with Type 2 is that our work shows that even if you have had the condition for 10 years, you are likely to be able to reverse it by moving that all important tiny amount of fat out of the pancreas," said Roy Taylor, a professor at Newcastle University."At present, this can only be done through substantial weight loss," said Taylor.