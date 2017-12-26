Low-profile RSS man Vijay Rupani back at the helm

Vijay Rupani, a low-profile man who has the of President Shah, is back in the minister's after having survived the incumbency factor and a violent quota stir by the Patidars.



Born in (now Yangon, Myanmar) Rupani, 61, joined an shakha as a schoolboy, before graduating to the via the Sangh's students wing--the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).



Though Modi was the BJP's face in the high-octane campaign in his home state, Rupani, belonging to the relatively small Jain community, steered the in Gujarat, neutralising the incumbency factor against his and surviving quota stir by the Patidar community, the bedrock of the party's support base.That he also successfully contained disenchantment with the over farm distress in some parts of the state, and economic slowdown due to and roll out of the Goods and Services (GST), also stood him in good stead.Despite the BJP's tally falling below 100 in a long time, Rupani's selection also suggested that the top party leadership wanted continuity before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Though only a second-time MLA, he made a mark as an able administrator.Rupani, who worked mostly in the party organisation in Gujarat, fought his first Assembly in 2014, winning a bypoll from West. This time he won from the same seat with an impressive margin of over 53,000 votes.A bachelor of law, Rupani was a member between 2006 and 2012.It was under him as of the Tourism Development Corporation in 2006 that the hugely successful advertisement campaign 'Khushboo Ki', featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was launched to promote the state as a tourism hotspot.He was also the of the Municipal Finance Board in 2013.When the West seat fell vacant in October 2014 after of the Assembly was appointed the Governor, Rupani won the bypoll.On February 19, 2016 he was appointed the of the It was seen as a victory for the Shah camp in the state unit.When the state's first and only minister resigned in August 2016 following allegations of inept handling of the Patidar and Dalit agitations, Rupani was catapulted to the hot seat.Rupani honed his political skills in the crucible of the Navnirman agitation, a socio-political movement in 1974 by students and the middle-class against economic crisis and corruption in public life.It soon spread elsewhere, particularly in Bihar, where socialist legend Jayaprakash Narayan gave a call for 'Total Revolution'. The movement finally led to the fall of Indira Gandhi and installation of the first non- dispensation at the centre under Morarji Desai.Rupani, who was then with the ABVP, was jailed for nearly a year during Emergency.As the of in 1996-97, he endeared himself to people of the city with his initiatives for improvement of theRupani's mettle as a will be tested again in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when Modi bids for a second shot at power. Delivering to the is the least he would expect from Shah's man in Gandhinagar.

