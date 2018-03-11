Low to moderate polling in LS bypolls in UP, Bihar

Low to moderate polling was today recorded in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's and Phulpur and Bihar's Araria, being viewed as yet another test for the BJP ahead of the next year. While 47 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in Gorakhpur, where UP cast his ballot, the turnout in Phulpur was lower at 38 per cent, the said. The state recorded an overall polling of 42 per cent in the two seats, R C Rai said. Fifty-seven per cent polling was registered in Araria, Bihar's said. In the constituencies in Bihar, where bypolls were also held, the voter turnout was 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively, he said. A in UP said there were complaints of electronic voting machine malfunctioning at a few booths, but the EVMs were promptly replaced without affecting the polling. The reason behind the lower than expected turnout in the high-stakes polls in UP, the country's electorally most significant state with 80 seats, was said to be a lack of enthusiasm among voters who are now looking forward to the next year. The bypolls were necessitated after Adityanath and Deputy vacated their seats after getting elected to the state After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said the BJP was getting widespread support. "The people know that development is the only panacea," he told reporters. Termed by Adityanath as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 elections, the bypolls witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the and the The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively.

The has nominated for and for Phulpur seat. In Bihar, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and the opposition RJD- alliance were locked in a battle in Lok seat and the two Assembly constituencies. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the and the and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. The polling was by and large peaceful, the CEO said. The by-election to the seat was necessitated by the death of MP The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014. In Jehanabad, the hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of The party gave ticket to Yadav's son On the other hand, the BJP is hopeful of retaining the seat riding on a sympathy wave for whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Counting of votes will take place on March 14.

