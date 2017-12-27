LS adjourns twice amid vociferous Oppn protests

Opposition ruckus today forced the of proceedings twice as members of the vociferously raised the issue of Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remarks on secularism and the Constitution.



members, demanding a separate high for Telangana, trooped into the Well. They were followed by those from the who raised the Hegde issue.



Some other members raised concerns over the treatment meted out to the family members of byDespite repeated requests from Sumitra Mahajan, about 20 members continued to protest in the Well of the House.As the protests continued unabated, Mahajan asked the members to return to their seats. "If you don't want the to say something, then let it go," she said, adding that she would not allow them as they were standing in the Well.Amid the din, papers were laid and a few members spoke during but as the unruly scenes continued, Mahajan adjourned the House till 2 PM after about 20 minutes of proceedings.Earlier, the House was adjourned for about 50 minutes soon after the had begun.members raised slogans demanding removal of Hegde from the Council of Ministers, members of the also joined them with placards demanding a separate high for Telengana.As soon as the House met for the day, some members raised slogans against Pakistan, apparently over the treatment of Jadhav's family members. Some members also joined them in raising slogans like ' murdabad' (down with Pakistan).During Question Hour, of in the Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of remarks by Hegde, following which his party members rushed into the Well raising slogans such as 'Ambedkar ka apman nahin chalega' (We will not tolerate the insult of B R Ambedkar -- a key framer of the Constitution).At a function in on Sunday, Hegde, the Minister of State for Skill Development, had reportedly said people should identify themselves by their religions and "those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage." He had also said "we are here to change the Constitution and we'll change it."was not present in the House as he is away in attending the oath ceremony of Jairam Thakur as theHe is usually present in the House on Wednesday as questions related to the are listed on this day during

