Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic anti-depressant tablets

Drug major has received final approval for generic version of anti-depressant Paroxetine Extended Release tablets from the US health regulator.

In a filing, said "it has received final approval for its Paroxetin Extended Release Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)."

The company said it will commence promoting the product shortly.

Lupin's Paroxetin Extended Release Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg are the AB rated generic equivalents of Apotex Technologies, Inc's Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg.

It is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Quoting September 2016 data, said, tablets had US sales of $127.7 million.

of were trading 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,489 apiece on BSE.