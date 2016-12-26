Lupin gets USFDA nod for hypertension treatment drug in US

-
-
Drug major Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to sell Olmesartan medoximil tablets, used for treating high blood pressure, in the American market.
"It has received final approval for Olmesartan medoximil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)," Lupin Ltd said in a BSE filing today.
Olmesartan medoximil tablets, generic version of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar, are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, along with other antihypertensive agents to lower blood pressure, it added.
Quoting IMS MAT September 2016 sales data, Lupin further said that Benicar tablets had annual US sales of $1.06 billion.
Shares of the company were trading 0.71 per cent up at Rs 1,457 apiece on BSE.
