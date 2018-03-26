Lupin launches generic Lodosyn tablets in US for Parkinson's disease

Drug firm on Monday said it has launched its Carbidopa tablets, used for the treatment of symptoms of Parkinson's disease and parkinsonism, in the American market.

The company has launched the product in the strength of 25 mg after approval from the (USFDA) earlier, said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Aton Pharma Inc's in the same strength, it added.

The tablets are indicated for use "with Carbidopa-Levodopa or with Levodopa in the treatment of the symptoms of idiopathic Parkinson's disease, postencephalitic parkinsonism, and symptomatic parkinsonism, which may follow injury to the nervous system by carbon monoxide intoxication and/or manganese intoxication," said.

As per January 2018 data, Carbidopa tablets, 25 mg, had annual sales of approximately $17.4 million in the US, said.

Shares of were trading at Rs 740.55 per scrip on BSE, up 0.65 per cent from the previous close.

