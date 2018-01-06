Macron says 'no chance for progress' in Turkey's EU membership

French suggested today that should renounce its ambition of joining the and settle instead for a looser "partnership" after talks with visiting Turkish leader Recep Erdogan.



was hoping to warm frosty relations with during Erdogan's trip to Paris, but the talks were overshadowed by concerns over Turkey's huge crackdown after a 2016 failed coup.



Macron said there was no chance of Turkey's membership bid, which has been languishing for years, moving forward."I'd be lying if I said we could open new chapters," he said in reference to the accession process."As regards recent relations with the European Union, it is clear that recent developments and choices allow no chance for progress in the process," Macron said after what he described as "very frank" talks with Turkey's strongman."We must list the subjects that are blocking things from the EU's perspective... and see if we cannot rethink this relationship, not in terms of an integration process but a cooperation, a partnership," he added at a joint press conference.He emphasised however that he wanted to see "remain anchored to Europe".Erdogan said that Turkey's 54-year wait to join the was "seriously exhausting" the Turkish people and that he might be forced "to take a decision."He did not specify what that might be but admitted: "We don't really have an attitude of 'let us in' (to the EU) anymore."The visit was Erdogan's first to since the botched putsch against him, which triggered a sweeping purge of the public service and an intensified crackdown on the media, and opposition.It came after a year in which Turkish-European relations hit a low point, with Erdogan of "Nazi practices" for refusing to let his ministers campaign inMacron's invitation to Erdogan drew sharp criticism from the French left, trade unions and rights groups, and a group of Kurdish demonstrators who attempted to demonstrate outside the on Friday were arrested.The Reporters Without protested outside the Turkish embassy in Paris, holding aloft stencilled portraits of imprisoned journalists.The French presidency insisted on the need to "maintain dialogue" without "covering up differences".Tensions spilled over during Erdogan's meeting with the French press when a pressed him on a report that services shipped arms to radical groups in"Do not speak with the mouth of FETO," Erdogan retorted, referring to the -- the term uses for the movement of US-based Fethullah Gulen, whom accuses of being behind the failed coup as well as the arms report.Macron chided Erdogan over his rights record.

