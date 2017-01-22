Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers

A magnitude 8 has hit the and the Pacific Warning Center says it could generate waves on nearby islands.



There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The are located in the Pacific's geologically active "Ring of Fire.

AP | PTI