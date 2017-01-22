TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Users forced to follow Donald Trump on Twitter after glitch
Business Standard

Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers

AP | PTI  |  Wellington 

Representational image
Representational image

A magnitude 8 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers.



There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific's geologically active "Ring of Fire.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers

US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers A magnitude 8 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific's geologically active "Ring of Fire. image
Business Standard
177 22

Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers

A magnitude 8 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific's geologically active "Ring of Fire.

image
Business Standard
177 22