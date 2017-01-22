Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

-
ALSO READMassive earthquake hits Solomon Islands, Tsunami possible Strong 6.9-magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands, second in two days Japan hit by 6.9 magnitude quake; tsunami warning issued near Fukushima Japan hit by 6.0 magnitude quake, no tsunami warning Quake hits Japan, tsunami warning downgraded
-
A magnitude 8 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.
The US Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers.
There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific's geologically active "Ring of Fire.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU