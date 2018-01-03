Maha Bandh: Shops, schools, colleges remain closed in Nashik

The called by leaders to protest the violence during the bicentennial commemoration of the Bhima- battle evoked a considerable response in the city today.



Commercial establishments in the city and Satpur, Ambad, Road localities remained closed.



Buses of the State Road Transport Corporation and auto rickshaws too remained off the road.The administration had already declared a school and college holiday.More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city, said awas also being observed in Manmad and Lasalgaon. A Manmad-Lasalgaon ST bus was stoned this morning at the Lasalgaon Railway Gate and some agitators tried, unsuccessfully, to set the bus on fire, according to the rural police control room officials.and of Police have requested people not to believe rumours or forward false or inflammatory WhastApp messages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)