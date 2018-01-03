Maha bandh today; state on edge after violence, protests

remained on edge after fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions even as a statewide called today to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence witnessed stray protest by



protesters tried to block tracks at the railway station today morning, but they were chased away soon and the traffic on the line remained uninterrupted, said a



Protesters also tried to block rail traffic on the Western line in suburban Goregaon, said aToday's Class 11 exams at in South have been cancelled, college authorities said.Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader and Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson have called for today to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in district two days ago.Ambedkar alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence.He said Democratic Front, Left Front and some 250 other organisations have supported the call for shutdown.While the state clarified that it hasn't declared a school holiday, bus operators said they won't run school buses in today."We can't risk students' safety and security. Will take a second decision at 11 am if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation," a School Bus Owners' Association said.Gujarat MLA and leader Jignesh Meavani, who was in yesterday, alleged the attacks on in district two days ago were carried out by supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."These organisations are modern-day Peshwas, representing Brahminism in its worst form. Two hundred years ago, our forefathers fought against the Peshwas. Today, of my generation are fighting against the new Peshwas," he said."Why can't peacefully commemorate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle? The attackers have resorted to such methods because they are scared of assertion," he said.police last night said they had received a complaint against and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader for their "provocative" speeches at an event in on December 31.and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada inViolence erupted in district when groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East Company defeated theleaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community - then considered untouchable - were part of the East Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)