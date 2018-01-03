Maha violence: Paswan seeks time-bound inquiry, strict action

today called for a time-bound inquiry into the caste violence and said strict action should be taken against those found guilty.



Paswan, of the (LJP) which is an ally, also rejected the charge that such violence was taking place mostly in BJP-ruled states, saying that had witnessed a number of such incidents under the rule of



"Judicial inquiry should be conducted in a time-bound manner. Some people are saying that it was due to administrative lapses while others are accusing some people behind the violence. Whosoever are guilty, strict action should be taken against them," he told a TV channel outside Parliament.Condemning the violence, Paswan said that there was also a need to find out the reasons for the caste violence in which had no such history.The new generation cannot accept caste-based violence and discrimination, he said.Terming the caste system as the biggest evil of the society, he called for a change in attitude of the people.Violence erupted in district on Monday when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima- Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East Company defeated theDalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community - then considered untouchable - were part of the East Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.A bandh was called by various Dalit and other organisations to protest the violence but was withdrawn this afternoon.Incidents of road blockades, arson and stone-pelting were reported in and elsewhere during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)