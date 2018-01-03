Maharashtra bandh called off, says Prakash Ambedkar

-
-
The day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' called by various Dalit and other organisations to protest the violence against commemoration of Bhima-Koregaon battle has been withdrawn, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar said today.
He told reporters that nearly 50 per cent of the state's population took part in the shut-down.
Road blockades, arson and stone-pelting incidents were reported in Mumbai and elsewhere during the day.
However, Ambedkar, claimed that the bandh was peaceful.
