Maharashtra bandh called off, says Prakash Ambedkar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' called by various Dalit and other organisations to protest the violence against commemoration of Bhima-Koregaon battle has been withdrawn, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar said today.

He told reporters that nearly 50 per cent of the state's population took part in the shut-down.


Road blockades, arson and stone-pelting incidents were reported in Mumbai and elsewhere during the day.

However, Ambedkar, claimed that the bandh was peaceful.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 17:41 IST

