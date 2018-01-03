Maharashtra bandh turns violent; rail, road traffic hit

The bandh, called to protest the violence post an event to mark 200th anniversary of battle, turned violent today even as rail and road traffic was disrupted in the city.



and Dalit icon B R Ambedkar's grandson had called for to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at village in district two days ago.



Normal life in was disrupted as protesters attacked city buses, stopped and blocked roads at various places in the city.began protests in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim, police said.Hundreds of protesters tried to block the Western Express Highway in the morning, but were moved from the spot by police.In view of protests in the city and suburbs, police diverted traffic for smooth vehicular movement.Incidents of stone pelting were reported at a few places on the harbour line, police said.Protesters jumped on the rail tracks of harbour line at Govandi, Mankhurd and Kurla, due to which towards Panvel, Belapur and Vashi were stopped for a few hours, the said.Similar protests at Thane, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and stations on Central Railway line led to a long queue of trains on tracks.Hundreds of commuters were spotted walking on the railway tracks.On the Western Railway, protesters obstructed services atThirteen buses of the civic transport service 'BEST' were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, and Hanuman Nagar, a said.The agitation of Dalit outfits halted suburban local train service at as trains heading towards CSMT were affected.Several local trains running towards CSMT were halted at various stations because of the protestors who stood on the tracks prohibiting any train movement.Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers 'Dabbawalas' chose not to provide their services today.A of the Dabbawala Association said, "Since most of our customers may find it difficult to reach office, we have decided to suspend our services today".While the state said it has not declared a holiday for schools due to the bandh, bus operators said they won't run school buses in today."We cannot risk students' safety and security. Will take the decision on whether we can run them in the second half later today, depending on the situation," a School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA) said.Around 40,000 school buses are affiliated to SBOA in the state.Vijay Shukla, a resident of suburban Vikhroli, said, "I have two kids, both studying at a school in Vikhroli east. Though school was open today, I suggested they stay at home".Offices in major commercial hubs too witnessed low attendance, as many employees stayed away from work fearing violence.Dalit protesters descended on the tracks at Thane and Goregaon stations in the morning.Police registered nine cases today in connection with violent protests in the city. Over hundred people have been detained in the city since yesterday, police said.In Pune, barring a couple of incidents of stone pelting on public transport buses, the was peaceful.Buses of the Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, were pelted with stones, an said. Since Tuesday, 42 buses were damaged in stone pelting and since today morning, 10 to 12 busses were damaged, he said.Some Dalit organisations had decided to take out a march to the house of Milind Ekbote, who was booked by police under relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act and "orchestrating the violence in on January 1.police had last night said that they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader for their "provocative" speeches at an event in on December 31.Mevani and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada inViolence erupted in district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima- battle in which the forces of the British East Company defeated theDalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community were part of the East Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by

