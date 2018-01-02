Maize goes up on increased offtake

Maize prices rose by Rs 15 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today due to increased offtake by consuming industries.
However, other grains held steady in thin trade.
Traders said increased offtake by consuming industries mainly attributed the rise in maize prices.
In the national capital, maize went up by Rs 15 to Rs 1,340-1,345 per quintal.
Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):
Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,770-1,785, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,780-1,785, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).
Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,500-7,600, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,200-6,300, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,340- 1,345, Barley Rs 1,480-1,490.
