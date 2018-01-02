Maize goes up on increased offtake

prices rose by Rs 15 per at the wholesale grains market today due to increased offtake by consuming industries.



However, other grains held steady in thin trade.



Traders said increased offtake by consuming industries mainly attributed the rise in prices.In the national capital, went up by Rs 15 to Rs 1,340-1,345 perFollowing are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):(desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,770-1,785, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,780-1,785, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour 960-970 (50 kg), 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,500-7,600, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,200-6,300, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Rs 1,340- 1,345, Barley Rs 1,480-1,490.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)