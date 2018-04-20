Malaysian plane skids off runway in Nepal; close shave for 139 on board

All 139 people on board a Malaysian passenger plane had a miraculous escape when the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight skidded off the runway and got stuck in mud while attempting to take off from Nepal's only airport here, officials said.

Airport (TIA) was forced to halt all flights after the incident involving Malindo Air jet late last night, The Post reported.

on Friday resumed flight operations after a suspension of over 12 hours, the report said.

At least a dozen of flights were cancelled after the incident.

There were 139 people, including four crew members, on board the aircraft, 737-900, registration 9M-LNJ. No casualty has been reported, the report said.

"The flight aborted take off at the final moment after he saw an error at the monitor inside the cockpit," said quoting the

The aircraft apparently could not stop because of the take off speed and load at the final moment and overran 50 metre south from the runway threshold and rested in a grassland at around 22:08 PM (local time), Chettri said.

The runway was closed following the incident. However, the aircraft has not suffered any damage but the front tyre has been stuck in the mud.

Chhetri said the aircraft was towed away from the grassland to the runway and kept at the parking area.

He further informed that the airport runway did not suffer any damage during the incident and all flights have resumed.

The latest incident is one of the many plane accidents that Nepal's has witnessed in recent years.

Last month, a to flight, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near TIA, killing 51 people.

In 2015, a plane also suffered a runway excursion during landing, closing the airport for four days, creating chaos among travellers.