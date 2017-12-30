Malaysian transgender conversion plan sparks alarm

A Malaysian state plans to run a course aimed at women, officials said today, sparking alarm among activists in the conservative Muslim-majority country.



The course would run over several days next year after authorities had completed a survey of the population, a state official said.



Participation in the course would be voluntary, Ghazali said, adding that the programme would include medical, psychological and religious experts, as well as women who have "returned to normal lives"." women are part of our society.... They are our responsibility," told AFP."At the end, it is up to them to make a choice. The government's concept is not (to) force. (We) give them a path to make the best choices for their lives," he said.A report in 2017 wrote that discrimination against people was "pervasive" in Malaysia, where there are laws against sodomy, with offenders facing jail time and whipping.activists condemned the government's plans."If you ask someone not to be themselves that will have an adverse impact on the health and-well being of the person," Thilaga Sulathireh, of activist group Justice for Sisters, said.Leading activist said courses such as these would only deepen the community's isolation."They're looking more to... corrective therapy, which violates everyone's rights in so many ways," she said."If (transgenders)...feel that they cannot change themselves, they will feel like outcasts from society," she added.There are no official figures on transgenders in Malaysia, though a health ministry document estimated that the country was home to about 24,000 sex workers as of 2014.

