Mallya case: CBI sleuths visit UB Group offices in Bengaluru

Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai

A team of officials on Monday visited the offices of the led by Vijay Mallya, who is facing the process of recovery of Rs 6,203 crore from banks in the Kingfisher case and has been declared a proclaimed offender by a court.



"A team of officials from Delhi visited the offices in Bengaluru," a senior official told PTI but did not divulge any details.



"I do not have any details on the issue," he said.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson also confirmed the visit of the officials to their offices and stated that they were cooperating with them.



"A team visited the offices in Bangalore (Bengaluru) today and we are fully cooperating with them," the spokesperson said.



The officials' visit to offices comes days after the on January 19 ordered the SBI-led consortium of banks to start the process of recovering Rs 6,203 crore at an annual interest rate of 11.5 per cent from the embattled tycoon and his companies in the Kingfisher Airlines case.



Mallya, who left the country on March 2 and is now in the UK, has been declared a proclaimed offender by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.

Press Trust of India