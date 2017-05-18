Vijay Mallya to continue representing India in world motor sports body

If the liquor baron is replaced before his term is over, India will lose its seat

remains India's top representative in world motorsport body Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile(FIA) at a time when he is facing extradition to India over unpaid debts and money laundering.

While body Federation of Motor Sports Club of India(FMSCI) removed Mallya as its honorary chairman as a result of the mounting troubles of the Indian businessman, it says will continue with the status quo as far as its representation at the is concerned.However, ever since Mallya's passport has been revoked, deputy titular travels to FIA's conferences including the important Wold Motor Sport Council meeting.The is the world governing body for four wheel racing and FIM for two-wheel racing."We nominate representatives to for a three year term. We can only nominate new names once the current cycle gets over in 2018. If we replace Mallya or even Vicky for that matter now, we lose our seat on the World Motor Sport Council, which is not good for Indian motorsport," president told PTI."To add to that, having both Vijay and Vicky in benefits. They both are well connected in the FIA," he added.While Mallya, who is residing in the United Kingdom since March 2016, is having a tough time personally, his Formula One team Force India continue to punch above its weight.It finished an unprecedented fourth in 2016 and has enjoyed a productive start to 2017 with 53 points from five races.