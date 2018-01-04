Mamata criticised for her 'Centre's conspiracy' remark over

Ruling and other outfits in attacked Chief Minister for alleging the BJP-led Centre was "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from by "excluding" their names from the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).



They asked her to refrain from indulging in "divisive communal politics".



"Banerjee's accusation is highly condemnable. We warn her to refrain from making such divisive communal statements so that unrest is not created in People of all languages have been living in harmony in for ages," told reporters.He also appealed to "my 27 lakh workers to keep a strict vigil so that the activists cannot create trouble in Assam".Banerjee's speech and spotting of the banners around Guwahati are signs that they have launched a conspiracy to spread unrest in the state, he claimed.He said that irrespective diverse languages, including Bengali, people in are not moved by "such divisive speeches.Earlier in the day, Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from by "excluding" their names from the first draft of the"This is a conspiracy of the central government to drive out around 1.80 crore people from the state," she alleged.Public Works Abhijit Sarma, who had filed a PIL in the for updation of the said, her statement is contempt of the court as the is being updated on the orders of the"The and the central government's first responsibility would be to tomorrow file a contempt of court application in the apex court with all evidences," he said."There is no option but to arrest and such leaders under the NSA as else they will spread this communal unrest across ""In the absence of an Indo- treaty for the neighbouring country to take back their illegal detected citizens from our country, we request to take her claimed 1.80 illegal migrants to West Bengal," he said.Dipanka Nath, of the All Students Union (AASU) also cricised Banerjee's assertion."People of all religions, languages, ethnicities have been living together peacefully here. Names of all people living here before 1971 will be included in the as per the Accord (1985)," he said.claimed, " has insulted the as the process has been ordered by and being monitored closely by the "The of 1951 is being updated in under the supervision of the to identify original residents of the state in order to check illegal migration. Its first draft was published on 31 December midnight.

