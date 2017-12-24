Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record

Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive League victory after Sergio Aguero's 100th and 101st goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, here yesterday.



Aguero scored twice and set up Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola's side made it 18 wins and one draw in the first half of the season.



City are 13 points clear of second placed Manchester United, who lost more ground on the leaders after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at 10-manequalled the record for League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at that lifted Tottenham Hotspur to fifth place, while third- place Chelsea drew 0-0 at Everton.Hailing Aguero, Guardiola said: "He is a special player, a legend, and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals."City are now two wins off the record for consecutive victories in Europe's top five leagues, which was set by Guardiola's Bayern Munich in 2013-14.They have already become the first team to score 100 goals in the English top flight in a single year since in 1982.City took a 27th-minute lead when Aguero met Fernandinho's cross with a diving header to bring up a century of goals in front of City's fans since his 2011 move from Atletico Madrid.The striker's dinked pass set up Sterling to smash home City's second goal -- and his 16th of the season -- in the 53rd minute before Aguero headed in his second.City substitute Danilo completed the scoring late on, rubber-stamping a victory that sent Bournemouth into the relegation zone.Tottenham bounced back from their 4-1 loss at City to win at Burnley, who drop one place to seventh.Kane opened the scoring with a seventh-minute penalty at Turf Moor after was adjudged to have fouled Dele Alli and added two clean strikes in the second half.He has now scored 36 league goals in 2017, equalling Alan Shearer's League-era record, with a home game against on Tuesday still to come."I am aware I've equalled Alan Shearer's record," Kane told Sport."Just going into this game, I thought I can get a couple and then there's to play."- end winless run -=============================At the King Power Stadium, United's frustration continued as they suffered another setback after their shock League Cup quarter-final defeat at second tierJose Mourinho's side trailed in the 27th minute when slotted home forSpanish winger equalised with a cool finish in the 40th minute.Mata put United ahead with a superb 60th minute free-kick before had sent off for a barge on Marcus Rashford that triggered a second booking.But defender was left unmarked to snatch a dramatic equaliser four minutes into stoppage-time.Everton continued their improvement under new Sam Allardyce by extending their unbeaten run to six league games with a dogged 0-0 draw at home to champions Chelsea."I think this result is unfair," said"Everton deserve credit, but we deserved to win."City remain four points adrift of safety at the foot of the table after drawing 1-1 against in their first game since the sacking ofPalace, now unbeaten in eight league games, took the lead through Luka Milivojevic's penalty just before the hour.But Swansea, with player- in the dug-out, levelled 13 minutes from time when drilled home from outside the box.starred as registered a timely 3-1 win over second-bottom West Bromwich Albion to ease some of the pressure onUnited climbed out of the relegation zone after ending a nine-game winless run by edging West Ham United 3-2 in an entertaining encounter atAfter gave West Ham an early lead, hit back through Henri Saivet, andresponded in vain for West Ham, having earlier squandered a penalty.Pascal Gross's fourth goal of the season earned Brighton and a 1-0 win at home to Watford, while Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin's opener as Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at

