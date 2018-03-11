Man commits suicide by jumping into Chenab in J&K's Doda

A 27-year-old man committed suicide by jumping into the in and Kashmir's district, police said today. Mohammad Iqbal, resident of Muthi village of Marmat, jumped into the Chenab in Pul town last evening, they added. The incident was recorded by some locals on their and the clip went viral on social media, an said, adding that some onlookers were seen in the video calling for help to save the life of the drowning man. He said a police party rushed to the spot and launched a rescue effort but only managed to pull out the body after over two hours. The motive behind the suicide was not yet known, the said, adding that the police had registered a case and started an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)