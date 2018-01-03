Man found dead in Yanam town

A 24-year-old man from was found dead at his residence at town in Puducherry, police said today.



The deceased has been identified as one S.Saravanakumar, said sub-inspector of police V.Sivakumar.



Saravanakumar had rented a house in as he was running an institution. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan last night, the said.A suicide note purportedly penned by Saravanakumar was found at the spot, he said.As per the officer, Saravanakumar wrote in the suicide note that he was suffering from and hence was taking an extreme step.Police said a case under relevant sections of was registered and a probe was on.

