Man hacked to death, two booked

A 45-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by two men at in the district, police said today.



The alleged crime took place last evening, police said.



According to police, one of the accused had hatched a plan to eliminate for allegedly being into illicit relationship with his widowed mother.The accused, identified as and Saif Khalil Shaikh, are absconding, police said."About 5.30 pm yesterday, when the victim was passing by Gousia Madarsa, the duo attacked him with a sword and axe, in which he sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," police said.said the duo has been charged under section 302 (murder) and search is on to nab them.

