Man held for killing school principal, her brother

A 21-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a school principal and her brother over a property dispute, police said today. The accused, Ranjeet, had hoped to get married with his girlfriend with the money he was promised by the main accused for the killings, they said. On March 5, was shot dead in Ghummanhera in Najafgarh. Her husband had alleged that she was killed by his neighbour with the help of his associates due to a property dispute over six bigha land in Ghummanhera village, police said. Yadav had purchased the land along with Naveen's wife. Later, had started pressurising Yadav to transfer the land to him, but was reluctant to pay any money, they added. As the victim did not accept Naveen's demand, he hatched a plan to kill her. On March 6, Yadav's brother Jaikishan's body was found in Sadar Bahadurgarh in It was found that and his associates were involved in Jaikishan's killing too. He was killed since he was involved in getting the land deal done, police said. Naveen, along with his associates, was absconding.

The accused had switched off their and gone underground. Later, several police teams were formed to trace them in Delhi, and Since the suspects belonged to Amethi, Raibareily and Unnao, several places in these districts were also raided, police said. On March 9, Ranjeet was nabbed from Unnao, said Shibesh Singh, of Police (Dwarka). Ranjeet wanted to marry his girlfriend but was short of money. About seven-eight months back, he came in contact with Sandeep, who introduced him to . The latter offered him Rs 1 lakh for the job, he said. Yadav was running the school at her home.

