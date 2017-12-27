Man injured while resisting robbery bid

A 29-year-old man was injured when three unidentified persons thrashed him in a futile bid to rob him, police said today.



The man, a resident of Tapinagar in Bhusawal city of district, was on way to his home when the three miscreants stopped him near square last night, said.



When he resisted their attempt to rob him of his and other belongings and tried to raise an alarm, the men beat him up and fled, he said.The victim sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital, he said.A case was registered in connection with the incident, Sarode said, adding that a search was on for the culprits.

