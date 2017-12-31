Man takes hostages at Ukraine post office; some released

JUST IN
Business Standard

AP  |  Moscow 

Ukrainian officials say a man has taken people hostage at a post office in Ukraine, though at least five have been released.

Police say the man, who said he had firearms and explosives, barricaded himself in the post office in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Saturday. They say he made no immediate demands.


Authorities initially said that the man took 11 hostages, including two children, but the information couldn't be confirmed.

Police say three women and two children have been released following talks.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 00:40 IST

