SAD promises farm debt waiver for small farmers in Punjab poll manifesto

Badal announced the SAD-BJP alliance is committed to waiving off farm debts of all small farmers

Ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today released its election manifesto promising farm debt waiver for small farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth, mega complexes for industry and succour to the poor.



The 'vision document', which was released by Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister and president Sukhbir Singh Badal here, has the catchline - 'jo keha so kar vikhaya' (fulfilled what was promised).



"We have delivered what we have promised earlier be it making the Punjab power surplus, introducing unique welfare schemes like aata-daal and Shagun, to providing 100 per cent water and sewerage facilities in 165 towns across the state.



"Now we will do the same in all 12,000 villages besides making cemented streets and putting up solar lights. We are similarly committed to delivering on the promises made today," Badal said on the occasion.



A new initiative to give 5 kg sugar at the rate of Rs 10 per kg and 2 kg ghee for Rs 25 per kg would also be implemented, Badal said.



He said that free power and other facilities being given to farm sector will continue.



Wooing the farmers, Badal announced the was committed to waiving off farm debts of all small farmers.



He said the alliance government would also give fertiliser input incentive of Rs 100 per quintal on both wheat and paddy as an additional support to farmers over and above the minimum support price (MSP).



"All small farmers will also be eligible for a Rs two lakh interest free agriculture crop loan. Besides, the government will provide tubewell to all farmers irrespective of the land holding, and free and regular ten hour day time power supply for farm operations," he said.



Badal said farm labourers will also be compensated in case of damage to crops due to natural calamities.



He said besides, a one stop shop which will dispense 'aata daal'. Sewa kendra will be opened in the villages. All link roads will be made 18 feet wide.



The president said the Akali-BJP alliance was also committed to imparting skill to 10 lakh youth in 25,000 skill centres with one skill centre catering to five villages. Those doing the skill courses will be eligible for Rs 10 lakh interest free loan.



The alliance government will also facilitate 50,000 youth to acquire taxis without down payment and soft loans.



"We will give government employment and also create jobs in tourism and industrial sectors to fulfill the 20 lakh job promise," he said.



Assembly Polls in Punjab will be held on February 4.



Sukhbir Badal also promised free gas connections to all blue card holders.



He also announced that the government would take steps to regularise all unauthorised colonies at a nominal price.



The chief said medical treatment to blue card holders, small farmers, petty traders and construction workers would be raised to Rs one lakh per annum.



The manifesto also promised 10 hour a day free power supply to farmers instead of the present eight hours.



"If voted to power will pursue a multi pronged initiative to help farmers under debt in collaboration with the Centre and the banks," Badal said, adding that Lok Adalatas for settlement of farmer debt cases would be set up in every district.



Stating that controlling crime and continuing the fight against drugs was a top priority for the SAD-BJP alliance, Badal said CCTV cameras would be installed on all entry and exit points of villages and cities to check crime.



He said rehabilitation centres would be upgraded and new policy of incentivisation to encourage addicts to leave drugs would be initiated.



Notably, the ruling Akalis have been under mounting attack from opposition parties including Congress and AAP over failure to check the drug menace in Punjab.



Badal said a special border area force would be constituted to form a second line of defence and check infiltration.



Badal also made it clear that presently Punjab did not have land or water for construction of the SYL canal.



"We have returned the land on which the canal stood back to the farmers from whom it was acquired. The SYL canal cannot be constructed under any circumstances now," he said.



He also said, "We are also committed to continue a peaceful democratic struggle to secure inclusion of Chandigarh and other Punjabi speaking areas in Haryana back into Punjab.



Badal said ameliorating the lot of the weaker sections was a cornerstone of SAD-BJP philosophy.



"We have accordingly decided that all kutcha houses will be made pucca and the houseless will be given jobs," he said.



The manifesto promised that economically backward among general category citizens will also be eligible for all social welfare schemes meant for SC/BC categories.



He said it had been decided to increase all welfare pensions from the present Rs 500 per month to Rs 2,000 per month. Shagun scheme will be raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 51,000.



Highlighting the initiatives which would be taken for womenfolk, Badal said all matriculate women would be eligible to get sewing machines.

Press Trust of India