Manipur Editors' Guild to publish blank edit page tommorow

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

The Editors' Guild in Manipur on Monday decided to halt all media-related activities and publish blank editorial pages in protest against a hand grenade being found at the gates of an evening daily PANDM, located at at Wahengbam in Imphal West district.

The police said the Chinese-made grenade was suspected to be left behind by cadres of the banned KCP outfit.



The suspected militants also left a note, which read: "It is a new year gift to the paper of Manipur".

Protesting the bomb threat, the Editors' Guild decided in a meeting later in the day to stage a sit-in tomorrow morning, resolved to stop all media-related activities tomorrow and leave the editorial page blank for tomorrow's edition, said Guild president A Mubi.

