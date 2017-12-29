Manipur Guv lends voice to Modis stand on triple talaq

Governor Heptulla today said that she is very happy that the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' bill was passed in the



Sufferings of Muslim women across the country will come to an end if the bill becomes an Act, Heptulla said.



She appealed to the members of the to pass the bill unanimously as she supports Modi's appeal for a consensus to pass the bill."It is a positive stand and triple talaq is a wrong practice and most Muslim countries have discarded it," Heptulla told PTI over phone."The has taken a major historic step and Muslim women will be very happy as it is not about religion but a wrong practice, which is anti-Islamic, and that Islam cannot have discrimination between man and woman." Heptulla said.Modi on Thursday had urged for a consensus to pass the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' to make 'triple talaq' into a punishable offence.The in August had pronounced a historic judgement and said that 'triple talaq' is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights of Muslim women.

