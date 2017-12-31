Manipur in 2017: A BJP govt, blockade, floods, sporting glory

Political drama and firsts, hardships caused by a months-long blockade, deadly floods and performances by its sportpersons -- saw them all in 2017.



But the biggest development was the institution of a government, the first in the northeastern state, though after much drama.



The state's sportspersons made a mark at various events.Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal at the world championships in the US. Boxer claimed her fifth gold medal at the Asian Confederation Women Boxing and Championship inEight members of the Indian football team for the U-17 World Cup were fromThe state's senior women's team won the National Football Championship for a record 18th time defeating in the final.On the political front, in the elections held in March, threw up a hung assembly with the ruling bagging 28 of the 60 seats and the making giant strides to muster 21. The had no members in the outgoing House.But with the support of 12 other MLAs, formed the led byOne of the major achievements of the Biren Singh was bringing to an end to the 139-day-long economic blockade along the state's two national highways from the midnight of March 19.The blockade was imposed by the on November 1, 2016 to protest against the creation of seven new districts by the then Okram Ibobi Singh-led in the state.The blockade on two national highways -- NH-2 and NH-37 -- led to steep rise in prices of essential commodities and severely affected the normal life in the state. It also became a major issue in the assembly polls.The new also set up the first Anti-Corruption Cell at the in March for people to lodge complaints related to corruption through a dedicated number.Singh chaired the first ever Cabinet meeting outside the state capital on July 14 at Kuki-Zomi dominated hill district ofThe state was hit by floods in which at least 20 people were killed.This month, of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said received its highest rainfall in 2017 since 1956.Cyclone Mora also hit the state in May.In one of the largest mass surrenders, at least 68 rebels including four women belonging to different militant groups laid down their arms in August.Tibetan the Dalai Lama visited for the first time on October 17. He also attended a civic reception.

