Manmohan Singh to release Punjab Congress election manifesto

PPCC president disclosed that the manifesto would be simultaneously released in key cities of Punjab

Former Prime Minister will release the assembly election manifesto of Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).



Though the manifesto release date is yet to be finalised, agreed to launch the document, defining the party's blueprint for governance in Punjab, at a meeting with AICC in-charge of affairs Asha Kumari and PPCC chief here.



Singh along with Asha discussed with Singh the key points in the manifesto, which will now be given final shape by the PPCC manifesto committee led by former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.



Talking to media persons later, Asha said it had been decided by the party to take Singh's views on the manifesto draft before releasing it in view of his expertise on economic issues.



"Congress does not believe in taking arbitrary decisions, without understanding the nuances of the subject, and felt it was important to involve Singh in the finalisation of the manifesto, given its impact on the people of Punjab, she said.



She said the Congress functioned in contrast to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was yet to disclose whom he had consulted on demonetisation, despite Rahul Gandhi's repeated queries on the issue.



Amarinder said Singh gave his valuable inputs on the manifesto - a comprehensive document addressing issues relating to every section of Punjab's society.



Pointing out that the Badal government had plunged the people of into a state of despair with its "ill-conceived and anti-people" policies, Amarinder said Congress manifesto was designed to bring the state back on the track of growth and progress.



The manifesto, he said, seeks to give concrete shape to the promises he had made to the people of Punjab, and which he is totally committed to realise.



Press Trust of India