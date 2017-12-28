Maoist commits suicide in district police barrack

A Maoist, who was among the 12 arrested by district police on Wednesday, allegedly committed suicide at the district police barrack here today.



The Maoist, who hails from Chandraguda village of the district, had reportedly hanged himself inside the latrine of the police barrack, of police Jagmohan Meena said.



When the arrested Maoists were boarding a police vehicle to travel to the court, where they were scheduled to be produced, the man went to the toilet. Some time later his body was found hanging in the toilet, the SP said.The rebel's body was handed over to his family after post mortem and an of the rank of a deputy of police of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) has been asked to probe the incident.Meena said the investigation is being carried out as per the guidelines.

