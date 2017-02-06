Marine Le Pen vows 'France first' at campaign launch

Far-right leader vowed on Monday she would be a president who puts first as she formally launched a campaign echoing many of the themes that propelled to the White House.

Less than three months before voting begins, the National Front (FN) leader attacked "mass immigration", globalisation and "Islamic fundamentalism" and said she wanted a country "which owes nothing to anyone".

In a speech in the central city of Lyon, Le Pen praised Britain for choosing to leave the European Union and urged the French to emulate Trump voters "who put their own national interests first".

"We will be all about the local, not the global," she said to cheers from a crowd of around 3,000 people.

"The impossible is becoming possible," she said, "just as it's possible for presidents like to not only be elected in the face of a system ranged against them, but also that they keep their promises".

Polls have shown for months that 48-year-old Le Pen will win enough votes in the first round on April 23 to reach the runoff, but they currently show she will be defeated in the second round on May 7.

With former investment banker Emmanuel Macron appearing increasingly likely to be her ultimate opponent, Le Pen told supporters that "faced with the cash-rich rightwing and the cash-rich leftwing, only I am the candidate of the people".

It was also a reference to the previous frontrunner in the presidential race, conservative candidate Francois Fillon, who is embroiled in revelations his wife drew hundreds of thousands of euros in salary as his parliamentary assistant but never actually worked.

An incident at the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, where a man wielding two machetes and shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) was shot after attacking a group of soldiers, has shifted the focus onto Le Pen's preferred subjects of security, Islam and immigration.

"We will not expect the French people to get used to living with terrorism," she said, promising a massive increase in spending on law and order.

Speaking in the city where she once compared the sight of Muslims praying in the street to the Nazi occupation, Le Pen said: "We do not want to live under the tyranny of fundamentalism."

She promised a "zero tolerance" approach to crime with the recruitment of 15,000 extra police, focusing attention on the troubled suburbs of French cities.

Foreigners who commit crimes will be drummed out of France, she said.

Turning to the EU, she said she wanted to "release from the tyranny" of Brussels. If the bloc refused to accept large-scale reforms, she vowed to call a referendum on membership within six months of taking office.