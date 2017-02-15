Maruti Suzuki launches Ertiga limited edition

The limited edition Ertiga would be available only in the VXi and VDi variants in three colours

The limited edition Ertiga would be available only in the VXi and VDi variants in three colours

Country's largest carmaker on Tuesday launched limited edition of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, priced between Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The limited edition would be available only in the VXi and VDi variants in three colours. It will have all-new body colour, alloy wheels, wooden finish interior and premium seat covers, the company said in a statement.



"The all-new features of limited edition highlight the company's focus on building a customer connect through product differentiation while creating delight," MSI Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, said.



The diesel variant of the vehicle is equipped with Suzuki's SHVS (Smart Hybrid) technology.



Launched in 2012, the company has sold over 3 lakh MPVs till date. It is available in petrol, diesel (SHVS- Hybrid) and CNG fuel options.

Press Trust of India