Maruti partners Delhi govt for automated driving test centres

today said it has entered into a partnership with to set up 12 automated driving test centres across the city.



The company will invest approximately Rs 15 crore and the centres will be set up in phases, and handed over to government's department, Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.



"The commissioning of the centres and their operation will be decided by the department," it added.Under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed today between the department and the company, the centres will have scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the department, it added."While will set up the centres and maintain them for three years, the department will conduct the tests and issue driving licenses to eligible applicants," it said.In the first phase, the centres will be set up in Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan, Phase I, Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka.MSIL has nearly 430 Maruti Driving Schools, operated in partnership with its dealers across It also manages six IDTRs ( and Research) in partnership with state governments.

