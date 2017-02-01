Maruti Suzuki India sales jump 27.1% to 1,44,396 units in January
Domestic sales stood at 1,33,934 units, up 25.9 per cent from 1,06,383 in January last year
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UTJhOL
