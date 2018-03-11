Marvel set to become more diverse: Kevin Feige

head Kevin has revealed that they are set to hire more women and people of colour both on and off screen. The 44-year-old of praised the ''positive initiative'' of getting more minority groups involved in film and said they are trying their best to hire a diverse range of people to fit ''all different capacities'' of jobs. "I think we're seeing it shift from a very purposeful initiative to just a fact of life, to just a way of doing business.

Then there are people we hired that we're not ready to announce in all different capacities, particularly behind the camera. "As 'Black Panther' has so loudly declared, (representation) can only help you, can only help you tell unique stories, can only help you do things in a new, and unique, and fresh, and exciting way. If you do that, audiences will notice it, and appreciate it, and support it," told Fresh out of the success of "Black Panther", the studio has recently begun work on their first female-led " Marvel" movie which is being considered a risk, but said the will be worth it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)