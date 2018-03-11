Marvel Studios to come up with 'Black Panther' sequel

head has confirmed that they are already thinking about " 2". The original "Black Panther" movie, which stars as T'Challa and his titular alter-ego, has already become a huge hit among fans and critics. When asked what he could reveal about " 2", the 44-year-old studio told Entertainment Weekly, "Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that.

One of the favourite pastimes at is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. "There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther'. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.'' will next been seen on screen in the Marvel ensemble movie "Avengers: Infinity War" which will see him star alongside the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), America (Chris Evans), and (Tom Holland). also revealed that Black Panther's home world of Wakanda will act as an ''anchor point'' to link the "Avengers" franchise with the "Black Panther" series. "Avengers: Infinity War" - which will also feature the stars from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, including and - is set to be released on April 27.

